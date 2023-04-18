When LNP member for Burnett Stephen Bennett noticed "perfectly liveable" state-owned houses outside schools in his electorate, he put a Question on Notice regarding how many are currently vacant and if they could be utilised to help solve the housing crisis.
The reply has left Mr Bennett "disappointed."
"We patiently waited for four weeks for an answer only to have the minister for communities and housing pass the buck," he said.
"30 days have passed since I raised a common-sense housing solution.
"Today, the Givelda school house is still empty and families around Bundaberg are still living in tents."
Mr Bennett's QON requested information from minister of housing Leeanne Enoch, on how many government houses, such as houses formerly used to home teaching staff, police and railway station managers - are located in the state and how long they had remained untenanted.
A reply from the office of Ms Enoch stated "this matter falls under the minister for energy, renewables and hydrogen and minister for public works and procurement's portfolio. I refer the member to the relevant minister."
The reply has left Mr Bennett upset and angry as he continues to notice growing numbers on the public housing wait list and children living in tents and cars around regional Queensland.
He believes it shows the state government is not communicating effectively on the housing crisis and is being evasive.
"When I tabled my question on vacant homes, I called on government departments to work together to trigger decisions that could result in a home for a family in need," he said.
"It's taken a month for the minister for housing to tell me to go and talk to the minister for public works.
"I couldn't be more disappointed in this evasive response, their petty politics and inability to cooperate is costing Queenslanders dearly."
Queensland Country Life was also referred by Ms Enoch's office to minister for public works Mick de Brenni who stated in reply to Mr Bennett that the government was being proactive in providing more housing.
"The LNP built less government employee housing during their whole term in government than Labor will deliver in just one year," he said.
"Through the Queensland Rapid Accommodation and Apprenticeship Centre - just one of our many QBuild workshops - the Palaszczuk Government will this year deliver up to 114 homes for frontline workers and those in need of social housing.
"The member for Burnett has yet again proven he does not know what he is talking about - if he did, not only would he direct his questions to the responsible ministers, but he would also know the LNP track record pales in comparison to that of this government."
Mr Bennett also put a Question on Notice to education minister Grace Grace in regards to high school students in his electorate not being eligible for any transport subsidies to commute to their closest TAFE college in Bundaberg.
"30 days have passed since I asked for assistance on behalf of students in Agnes Water to access vocational education and training (VET) programs, today, the commute is still unaffordable and so VET is still not an option for many," Mr Bennett said.
"I will continue to do my utmost to highlight serious areas of concern, hold the government to account, and strive for fair and equitable policy.
"We won't give up and we will continue to seek answers.
"I'll be resubmitting the Questions on Notice this week."
The answer Mr Bennett received also referred him to another minister in a different department, with the office of Ms Grace indicating the issue was transport related.
"The Palaszczuk Government continues to work hard to deliver for Queenslanders right across the state," Ms Grace said.
"In future, I encourage the Member for Burnett to address his questions to the correct Ministers in order to receive the response he is after."
Transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey responded to Mr Bennett's comments by highlighting cuts made to TAFE by the LNP government and stating discounts are available to students and stated QON needed to be directed to the correct department.
"The LNP cut $82.4 million from the training budget and sacked more than 2100 TAFE Queensland staff," he said.
"The Palaszczuk Government has brought in free TAFE for all Queenslanders, whereas they had to pay huge fees under the LNP, on top of this we provide a subsidised school transport program across Queensland, making it cheaper for school students and their families.
"Vocational students across Queensland are also eligible for discounted concession rates when using public transport."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
