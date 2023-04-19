Springsure retiree and self-taught boilermaker Barry Smith is bringing Australian history back to life through his long-life passion of metalwork.
Mr Smith has spent the last 12 years exhibiting his tiny creations, many featuring the Australian bushman, old steam engines, stock horses, and the old bicycle, through the local Springsure Show.
"I used to do a bit of engineering work and I've just kept my old hand tools," Mr Smith said.
Barry was born in Springsure and raised with his six other siblings on Mantaun Down Station, 100km south west of Springsure, where his parents worked as head stockman and cook.
He went to Tambo for schooling at the age of seven, boarding at the hostel and only returning home every four months.
He went on to finish his schooling in Blackall and stayed in the district to work on properties afterwards before returning to Mantuan to work until his family moved back to Springsure in 1965.
From there, Barry worked on the shire council before heading to Injune in 1969, working for an engineering business. This is where he met his adored wife Mary.
In 1973, Barry brought Mary back to Springsure where they made a home and started a family.
Barry worked back on the shire council for 36 years alongside an engineering business he had.
Now at 76 years of age, Mr Smith said he's proud of his metal and woodwork, with many of his timely pieces featuring eras in Australian history.
"In high school, I was always putting my wood crafts and metalwork in shows, not copper work, but just things you've done at that age," he said.
"I grew up in the bush and back in those times, between the 50s and 60s, there was still a lot of individual bushman that were contract fencers, wood cutters, blacksmiths, shearers and ringers.
"I'm really inspired by the old times and those old characters that I grew up knowing about."
A fair bit of detail goes into Barry's creations and sculpturing one human can take him 16 to 20 hours.
"Forging anything mechanical is relatively simple, like a bike wheel, it's only a circle with segments in it," he said.
"If anything, I don't like doing anything twice and forging the animals are pretty challenging and I always said I would never make another horse."
Two years ago, Barry successfully beat oesophagus cancer and is committed to continuing his passion for sculpture work including competing in the local show where he has won a swathe of awards.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.