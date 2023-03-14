Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rural school houses empty while housing crisis continues

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated March 15 2023 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett outside the empty Givelda school house he beilieves could help a family, on the outskirts of Bundaberg. Picture: Brad Marsellos

A "perfectly liveable" house sits vacant outside a country Queensland school on the outskirts of Bundaberg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.