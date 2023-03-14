A "perfectly liveable" house sits vacant outside a country Queensland school on the outskirts of Bundaberg.
Just a few minutes drive away children and pensioners line the side of the road living in cars, tents and caravans.
The state government-owned house which sits adjacent to the currently not operational Givelda State School, needs the lawn mowed and the gutters cleaned as it sits empty, but member for Burnett Stephen Bennett believes it could easily be used to help the most vulnerable put a roof over their head as Queensland's housing crisis continues.
"In our area people are still living in cars, these are vulnerable people, mums and kids just desperate," he said.
"This house is inhabitable right now, this could be a family's home, it could be crisis accommodation, a solution while someone transitions to something more permanent.
"Imagine a not-for-profit having access to this house for a family escaping domestic violence, you can lock a door and kids can have a good night's sleep, and they are not down on the riverbank living in a car."
Rural schools in Queensland often have houses attached or nearby that are owned by the state government which can be used by teaching staff.
With more that 1200 schools in the state, Mr Bennett is seeking clarification on how many of these school houses are currently vacant and if they can be activated as a housing crisis solution.
"We don't know how many of these houses exist," he said.
"That's why I will be putting the question on notice to the minister to try and trigger a new way of how we put a roof over these people's head.
"It's a basic function we have in our community, we are a wealthy state in a wealthy country, it is just not acceptable that people still can't find safety and equity in having a place to live. If we have these houses, well-maintained, safe and a good location, we should be looking at these as a crisis solution."
Pensioners Julie Ann Tucker, 68, and her partner Ron Hughes, 71 have been homeless for more than a year.
After months camped by the side of the road into Bundaberg, they have recently relocated their donated caravan to a friend's property near Biggenden.
While former rodeo rider Mr Hughes relies on a nebuliser for his lung condition and they are desperate for a place to call home, the couple are more concerned for the young children they have witnessed living on the streets than their own well being Ms Tucker said.
"We would live anywhere," she said.
"We are only on a pension and the amount of rent you have to pay if you can find a place is the biggest obstacle and with Ron's lung disease it gets harder and harder.
"We need to get more houses built, we have helped 16 other people find houses but there needs to be a lot more places for people to live."
Mr Bennett believes it is not just the government school houses that could be used to help get those in need off the streets.
He is also requesting information from the minister for housing Leeanne Enoch on any government department houses that have been untenanted in the last five years.
"There are other state-owned homes around Queensland," he said.
"Potentially rail, police, department of primary industries, all these government departments that haven't transitioned and some of these houses have been vacant for over a decade.
"I think the issues around acknowledging we do have this housing crisis means we should endeavour to try and find solutions that are tangible and come quickly."
With essential workers in health and agriculture struggling to find rental properties in regional towns and cities, Mr Bennett said the empty houses could also be utilised to house workers.
"Out here there are huge packing sheds with big enterprises needing a transient workforce and the cost involved trying to find accommodation, it could be a solution for them as well," he said.
"We understand agriculture is a sophisticated business, it's not just backpackers picking fruit anymore, it's about logistics as well.
"We have young professionals looking for roles on farms seeking places to live, but without houses available it's not a reality.
"At the housing crisis summit last year, it was the breath of fresh air we need and now we need to see legislative reform and a real desire for the housing crisis to be resolved."
Queensland Country Life contacted the office of minister for housing Leeanne Enoch and has yet to receive a reply.
