Having grown up on their parent's Wagyu breeding property in central Queensland, sisters Sarah and Lucy Hamblin knew a career in agriculture was for them.
Their first hand knowledge of the industry has provided them with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing red meat producers today.
Both sisters developed a passion for the industry on their family's Strathdale property, west of Sarina.
Sarah, 21, is currently in her fourth and final year of studying a Bachelor of Agribusiness and Animal Science at University of Queensland in Gatton.
Her younger sister, Lucy, 19, is currently in her second year of studying a Bachelor of Agribusiness at CQUniversity in Rockhampton.
Sarah has been part of the UQ Intercollegiate Meat Judging training club for three years, but this is her first year attending the ICMJ Northern Conference.
She said it's been a great learning opportunity.
"I just love the networking that we get out of it and being able to come to an event like this and meet people from different universities all over the country, and build those connections that you're going to have going forward in your career," Sarah said.
"We both grew up with cattle and horses and just loved it.
"I had a gap year and went ringing for a year and then I knew I always wanted to go to uni and it's just been so good being able to put that theory in practice and really accelerate all the stuff that we do at home through the business and science parts of it."
With an increase presence from the agribusiness community in the conference trade expo this year, Sarah said it was reassuring to see the many work opportunities available for young people, post graduation.
"It can be a little bit daunting because you come to an event like this, and you just realise how many opportunities there are out there and there's so many different interesting things happening across the whole chain of the industry," Ms Hamblin said.
"I'm still not quite sure exactly what I'm going to go into, but that's why events like this are so great."
Sarah is passionate about perusing a career in the Wagyu industry.
"I love the Wagyu, so I'd love to definitely stay in beef, but I've been pretty lucky growing up in the place where I've had experience in breeding genetics and spent a bit of time in the feedlot industry," she said.
"I'm really passionate about looking at improving that eating quality, especially in the Wagyu industry, but I think out of uni, I'm really keen to go and learn all the other aspects like sales and marketing.
"Looking at what happens from the very beginning to the very end of the supply chain and then see what part I enjoy the most."
Lucy studies online from her family's Strathdale property, where she also works as a stockhand.
She expects to graduate from her agribusiness degree in 2024.
"I think I'm more so interested in the agribusiness side as I don't really get to do that as often at home so I really want to learn that and take it back to the family business," Lucy said.
"I want to broaden my knowledge on things that I don't know and I feel like it would be challenging for me, but that's what I like."
Lucy said the ICMJ Northern Conference helped shed some light on challenges facing the red meat industry.
"I've only had little bit of experience with meat science, through our family's MasterBeef app, but I really want to learn more," she said.
Darren Hamblin, the sister's father, developed and designed the MasterBeef app, to accurately and conveniently record carcase data to drive selection in breeding programs in his own herd, including his pioneering work in developing Poll Wagyu.
Lucy said she's excited to put the theory she's learnt in the classroom into practice on their property.
"I'm still not certain agribusiness is what I'm going to do, but the ICMJ Northern Conference has enable me to see the type of opportunities out there for young people like me," she said.
Lucy said a standout of the ICMJ Northern Conference was the professional development Q&A panel, with Bianca Tarrant, Bryce Camm, John McKillop and Melinee Leather.
Both Hamblin sisters were among 130 delegates who attended the three-day ICMJ Northern Conference held in Rockhampton at CQUniversity and Teys Australia over the weekend.
The program provided an opportunity for young industry professionals and university students to put their beef carcase knowledge and assessment skills to the test.
On Saturday, ICMJ attendees were tasked to judge across several classes including retail cut identification, overall questions, overall placings, commercial evaluation and beef judging.
Top industry and university teams were honoured on Saturday at a presentation evening, as well as certain outstanding individuals, with Sarah taking home the 2023 Northern Champion Meat Judging Individual.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.