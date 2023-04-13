Queensland Country Life
ICMJ 2023 Northern Conference kicks off in Rockhampton

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 14 2023 - 8:18am, first published 6:00am
More than 130 university students and young industry professionals are in attendance at the 2023 ICMJ Northern Conference in Rockhampton for four days of meat science education, beef industry insights and professional development.

