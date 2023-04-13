More than 130 university students and young industry professionals are in attendance at the 2023 ICMJ Northern Conference in Rockhampton for four days of meat science education, beef industry insights and professional development.
The conference, hosted by Teys Australia and CQUniversity, includes a wide range of sessions designed to enhance participants understanding of the northern beef industry supply chain, develop their meat judging capabilities, and explore the career opportunities offered in the beef industry.
The program also provided some paddock to plate insights during a live animal assessment workshop at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange on Thursday, before the evenings Career and Trade Expo where participants networked with some of the beef industrys biggest employers.
The ICMJ program will continue with practical hands-on workshops, an abattoir tour and the meat judging competition, culminating with the Teys Australia Gala Dinner at Headricks Lane on Saturday evening.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
