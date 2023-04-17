Queensland Country Life
ICMJ Northern Conference 2023 beef judging competition winners

By Newsroom
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Champion university team University of Queensland, with Harry FitzGerald, Sarah Hamblin, Holly Johnson, Amber Whibley accepting the award from AMPC's Rebecca Bennett. Pictures supplied
The University of Queensland has been crowned champion university team at the ICMJ Northern Conference beef judging competition in Rockhampton over the weekend.

