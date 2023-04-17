The University of Queensland has been crowned champion university team at the ICMJ Northern Conference beef judging competition in Rockhampton over the weekend.
In the Industry category, Kilcoy Global Foods came away with the champion team title, narrowly defeating runners up, Signature OnFarm.
The competition is the culmination of the three-day ICMJ Northern Conference held in Rockhampton at CQUniversity and Teys Australia and provides an opportunity for young industry professionals and university students to put their beef carcase knowledge and assessment skills to the test.
Competitors judge across several classes including retail cut identification, overall questions, overall placings, commercial evaluation and beef judging.
Individual awards were also handed out at the Gala Awards Dinner at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton on Saturday night, with Sarah Hamblin from UQ crowned 2023 Northern Champion Meat Judging Individual ahead of Katja Zapf from AACo.
ICMJ Northern Conference chair Ethan Mooney said the program was designed to inspire and develop future professionals and leaders in the global red-meat industry.
"Participants hear directly from industry leaders about current and future industry direction and learn vital skills in meat science and meat judging from experts in the field," he said.
"This high-level knowledge and understanding, combined with skills in meat cut identification and judging are critical for the future leaders of the red meat sector and we want to build the expertise of the next generation."
"With a record 130 delegates coming from every state in Australia, and increased participation by the agribusiness community in the conference trade expo and careers fair, this event keeps going from strength to strength."
The 2023 ICMJ National Conference is scheduled to be held in Wagga Wagga from July 4-9.
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: Harry FitzGerald, University of Queensland
Winner: Mitchell Lollback, Marcus Oldham College
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Emily Miles, Signature Onfarm
Winner: Katja Zapf, AACo
Team Awards -
Runner Up: Signature OnFarm
Cheynne Meldrum, Emily Miles, Greta Stonier, Patrick Sullivan
Winner: The University of Queensland
Harry FitzGerald, Sarah Hamblin, Holly Johnson, Amber Whibley
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: Angus Bartter, Charles Sturt University - tie breaker
Winner: Sarah Hamblin, University of Queensland - tie breaker
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Katja Zapf, AACo - tie breaker
Winner: Madalyn Bignell, Kilcoy Global Foods - tie breaker
Team Awards -
Runner Up: The University of Queensland
Harry FitzGerald, Sarah Hamblin, Holly Johnson, Amber Whibley
Winner: Marcus Oldham College
Sam Palmer, Mitchell Lollback, Nina Keene, Angus Crossing
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: Tahlia Morgan, University of New England
Winner: Amber Whibley, University of Queensland
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Henry Sharp, AACo
Winner: Alysia Turner, JBS
Team Awards -
Runner Up: University of New England
Angus Macdonald, Tahlia Morgan, Matilda Paesler, Rowan Vallance
Winner: University of Queensland
Harry FitzGerald, Sarah Hamblin, Holly Johnson, Amber Whibley
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: Phillipa Ireson, Marcus Oldham College
Winner: Angus Macdonald, University of New England
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Megan Crawley, JBS
Winner: Henry Sharp, AACo
Team Awards -
Runner Up: The University of Queensland
Harry FitzGerald, Sarah Hamblin, Holly Johnson, Amber Whibley
Winner: Kilcoy Global Foods
Madalyn Bignell, Macklin Emmett, Anna Johnston, Jessica Winther
Individual Awards - University
Runner Up: Jack Waters, Marcus Oldham College
Winner: Angus Bartter, Charles Sturt University
Individual Awards - Industry
Runner Up: Angus Creedon, ABBA
Winner: Katja Zapf, AACo
Team Awards -
Runner Up: University of Queensland
Harry FitzGerald, Sarah Hamblin, Holly Johnson, Amber Whibley
Winner: Charles Sturt University
Angus Bartter, Gab Goldsworthy, Bonnie Mitchell, Angus Pilmore
Runner Up - Katja Zapf, AACo
Winner - Sarah Hamblin, University of Queensland
Champion team - University
Runner Up: Charles Sturt University
Angus Bartter, Gab Goldsworthy, Bonnie Mitchell, Angus Pilmore
Winner: University of Queensland
Harry FitzGerald, Sarah Hamblin, Holly Johnson, Amber Whibley
Champion team - Industry
Runner Up: Signature OnFarm
Cheynne Meldrum, Emily Miles, Greta Stonier, Patrick Sullivan
Winner: Kilcoy Global Foods
Madalyn Bignell, Macklin Emmett, Anna Johnston, Jessica Winther
Winner: Angus Creedon, ABBA
