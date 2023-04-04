Queensland Country Life
More wild dog fencing coming to rural Queensland

By Brad Marsellos
April 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Dustin Tuite of Cunnamulla reviewing the wild dog fence specifications under the latest announcement. Picture: Supplied Paroo council
Dustin Tuite of Cunnamulla reviewing the wild dog fence specifications under the latest announcement. Picture: Supplied Paroo council

Construction of 370 kilometres of wild dog fencing has been announced for the Paroo shire as part of the Queensland Feral Pest Initiative (QFPI).

