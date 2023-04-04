More wild dog fencing coming to rural Queensland

Construction of 370 kilometres of wild dog fencing has been announced for the Paroo shire as part of the Queensland Feral Pest Initiative (QFPI).
Paroo Shire Council have announced they will partner with local land managers to take part in the cluster fencing program designed to limit the impact of invasive animals in the region.
Incorporated associations (with membership of two or more land managers) and council would construct the fencing at strategic locations in the region over the coming years, as other Queensland local government areas also work at improving invasive animal fencing with support from the QFPI.
Mayor for Paroo shire Suzette Bereford said the fencing would be helpful and increase production confidence for landowners in the newly protected areas.
"This additional cluster fencing will help add to the local production that pastoralists can obtain," she said.
"We just need barriers to keep out feral pests and animals.
"A lot of the boundary fencing in our shire is very old, a lot of it needs replacing, so this cluster fencing program will help do that and we can look forward to better results and figures in the future because of this."
Ms Bereford said council had invasive animal control schemes in place but the fencing would work well in alignment with what was currently being applied.
"Wild dogs have become a problem," she said.
"We have a fairly good management scheme in the Paroo shire, but they continue to be a problem for graziers here.
"So this is certainly going to help with what we are currently applying and will also help provide a longer period of time for pasture by keeping feral pests out of it."
Since 2015, the state government has allocated more than $26 million through the QFPI to assist regional communities across Queensland to construct cluster fences in key sheep growing areas.
This investment has been complemented with $14 million from the federal government.
Cluster fencing under the project is also currently being completed in the Goondiwindi, Murweh, Balonne, Western Downs and central west Queensland regions.
More than 8000 km of wild dog fencing has been completed under the project so far.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
