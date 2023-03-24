South Burnett Regional Council is seeking participants for a coordinated wild dog and feral pig control program as they also consider implementing aerial shooting.
During a seven-day program, starting May 3, council will be providing 1080 (sodium fluoroacetate) baited meat free of charge for landholders that register to participate in the initiative to help control the impact of the animals in the region.
Councillor Scott Henschen said the "seriously destructive" invasive animals were causing damage to livestock, native wildlife, agriculture and posed a threat in spreading pests and disease.
He called on primary producers to register their intention to conduct baiting no later than Thursday, April 20.
"This is nothing new but we encourage primary producers to get onboard," he said.
"There is commentary about these baiting releases being unsafe but I can't stress enough people have to register and they have to do it diligently and it is closely controlled.
"And we state if you have your own dogs, you can put muzzles on if you are concerned, but this is seriously controlled and monitored as in how much and who has got it and where it goes to."
Mr Henschen said council was continuously focused on wild and feral animal control and were investigating if aerial shooting was an option for the region.
"The council is in discussions, we are looking into the costings and feasibility of eradication through aerial control," he said.
"That is helicopter shooting.
"We had a presentation brought to council chambers last year and we are working on how we can implement that."
But Mr Henschen stressed the community would be consulted and have to support any decision in regards to aerial shooting of invasive animals.
"It is a big process and it has to be closely managed and the community has to be aware about what is going on and extremely comfortable with it," he said.
"You can't just put anyone up there, the pilot and shooter must be registered and there are strict guidelines in place as well."
Property owners in the South Burnett also ran two private wild dog syndicates Mr Henschen said.
Landholders as part of the syndicate pay into a council managed account and when dog trackers collect the fee paid on dogs eradicated from the council, there is an additional fee paid from a private trust owned by the syndicate.
"We have two syndicates in the South Burnett region and I'm involved in the Ironpot wild dog trapping syndicate and the other is Wengenville," he said.
"They have been extremely successful in eradication of wild dogs.
"The Ironpot syndicate has trapped 300 wild dogs in the last couple of years.
"That's 300 dogs that are not roaming around the country side doing enormous damage to the cattle or sheep industry, they are seriously destructive, and the pigs are as well to the agriculture sector."
Mr Henschen urged landholders with any invasive animal issues to contact himself or council to receive assistance or register for the control baiting program.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
