For nine weeks Kylie Read will be in the saddle for the "Horse Ride for Hope" as she treks from Gympie to Longreach aiming to raising awareness and support for rural communities around mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention.
The issue is personal to Ms Read, who lost her brother to suicide and works for Gympie-based, not-for-profit organisation Hope Reins, which offers programs designed to restore confidence and build self-esteem as participants care and engage with rescue horses.
"We call it a 'relationship program' and we have been running for more than 13 years now," she said.
"We have had ex-service men and women come and be part of our programs, children from the age of five come that have experienced trauma and sometimes it is just a person that wants to build their confidence.
"Maybe a mother that had horses 20 years ago and then had children and couldn't risk getting hurt and when they want to go back to horses feel anxious."
With rural communities continuing to struggle Ms Read said while the 1200 kilometre ride to Longreach would raise funds for charities, it was about highlighting the issues of the people that "produce our food" and allowing conversation and stories to be shared.
Ms Read said Longreach also had a special meaning to the organisation, with their first program participant turning their life around and heading to college there after working with the horses.
"I love the beauty of the west, if I get days off I head west," she said.
"And we have a connection with Longreach in that our first participant was a young offender, very angry, and he was working with one of our volunteers and they said 'mate, what do you want to do when you get older?'
"He said 'I will be on the dole and in jail' and the volunteer followed that through with him and it turns out this young fella was the splitting image of his dad, and mum hated dad, and all she every said was 'you are going to be like you father, a dole-bludger, a jail-bird' and the volunteer told him he didn't have to be like that, he could choose.
"And that young fella graduated through the youth justice program and went on to Longreach ag-college and studied horse breeding and farm management and last we heard he is still working on a property in north Queensland."
Hope Reins located near Gympie rescues horses that are surrendered because they are hard to handle, have an injury or are aging.
Ms Read said the they work to provide a healing environment for the animals and help them fit them into their programs.
"We have bidded against the dogger at auctions at the pound," she said.
"We often get offered horses that are old or injured and they have to go through a lot of healing before they can work with our participants and some horses are never up to it.
"We heard of a blind horse that was going to be euthanised, his name is Little Lightning.
"He's a four-year-old mini, and he was going to be euthanised because they couldn't get him out of pain, but we knew he was already blind and if the eyes could be removed, that the pain would go, and he is now with us."
Ms Read will be staying in campgrounds and open to farm stays as she passes through towns including Nanango, Condamine, Mitchell, Tambo, Blackall, and Isisford before finishing in Longreach.
Horse Ride for Hope starts on April 2, and has also partnered with local support organisations to hold events in several communities.
Details of the ride can be found on the Hope Reins website.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.