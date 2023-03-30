Queensland Country Life
Ride of hope from Gympie to Longreach

By Brad Marsellos
March 31 2023 - 9:00am
Kylie Read from Hope Reins wants her ride from Gympie to Longreach to help raise awareness of suicide in rural communities. Picture: Supplied Hope Reins
For nine weeks Kylie Read will be in the saddle for the "Horse Ride for Hope" as she treks from Gympie to Longreach aiming to raising awareness and support for rural communities around mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention.

