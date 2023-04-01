Two nights after losing his grandfather to illness, eight-year-old Wallumbilla local Kevin Carter wowed the crowd at the town's Bulls, Broncs and Barrels event, being given the honour of singing Australia's national anthem as part of the grand entry.
Kevin is no stranger to the stage, having won the eisteddfod at Roma at the age of six, with his rendition of The Man From Snowy River.
His grandad asked him to repeat that great Australian poem, as well as sing the anthem to him, shortly before he passed away.
The annual fundraiser for the Wallumbilla Show had been postponed from a date in March, thanks to rain, ironic for an area that summer's wet season has largely bypassed.
There was a good crowd in attendance for the full program that kicked off at 2pm.
MORE READING:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.