Faces at the 2023 Wallumbilla Bull, Broncs and Barrels event

Updated April 2 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
Two nights after losing his grandfather to illness, eight-year-old Wallumbilla local Kevin Carter wowed the crowd at the town's Bulls, Broncs and Barrels event, being given the honour of singing Australia's national anthem as part of the grand entry.

