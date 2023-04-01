Queensland Country Life
Munda station's Michael Thompson sets up livestock fighting campaign

By Tamara Hooper
April 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Mundabullangana station owner Michael Thompson, Port Hedland, has proposed a fighting fund to protect the sheep and cattle live export industries here in WA.
THE latest blow to agricultural and related industries illustrates just how much Australian farmers have lost their voice and it is a case of one step too far for one Western Australian pastoralist.

