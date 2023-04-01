Crows Nest's Elly Close is on her way to the Ekka after being sashed this year's Darling Downs showgirl at the Toowoomba Royal Show.
Ms Close was selected from a field of finalists representing show societies from across the Downs, with judging taking place at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
She will take over duties from 2022 winner, Nicole Blanck, and will head to the Brisbane Royal Show in August to compete in the state titles.
Sandy-Lea Riehl, representing the Pittsworth Show Society, was named runner-up showgirl, while Kennedy Stenzel, Tara, took out popular showgirl, voted on by the finalists.
Supported on the day by both lots of grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and her dad, Ms Close, 18, was shocked to hear her name called.
"It was a big surprise," Ms Close said.
"Being one of the youngest in the group, I definitely wasn't expecting it. But it's definitely a huge honour and privilege."
Born into a family of livestock producers, Ms Close has been involved with local shows for most of her life.
"We've been a part of the societies ever since I was little one and helping out with different things - helping out at working bees and helping out at the show ball," she said.
Her family has several properties in the Toowoomba Region - at Douglas, Goombungee (home block) and Cooyar - where they run a Speckle Park stud and Quarter Horses - perhaps her biggest love.
That passion has led her to start a double degree in animal science and business management and leadership.
It'll have to be remotely though, as she's just been offered a full time role at a truck and 4WD dealership.
Looking at the future of agriculture in Australia, the young leader said she saw technology playing a major role.
"With the new innovations in technology, it has taken a few face to face jobs away from people, but I think the youth can be helpful in regards to using and implementing the technology. This generation can continue to teach the older ones that it can be successful."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
