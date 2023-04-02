Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Country Trucker Caps born from big idea for bigger hats

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
April 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Hanley and his wife Bridie are the powerhouses behind the Country Trucker Caps brand. Picture: Supplied
Brett Hanley and his wife Bridie are the powerhouses behind the Country Trucker Caps brand. Picture: Supplied

If you've ever been to a bull sale, campdraft, or down any street in rural Australia, chances are you've either worn or seen a Country Trucker Cap on somebody's lid, but the now famous brand came from pretty humble beginnings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.