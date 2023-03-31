Stunning Glass House Mountains farms hit the market

AN outstanding macadamia operation with more than 16,000 on a 100 hectares (247 acres) of land in the stunning Glass House Mountains region has hit the market.
Offered with the machinery and operational equipment required to produce and harvest macadamia nuts to the highest standard, the operation is being sold as three separate farms.
Piatz Farm is a 32ha (79 acre) property about 5600 macadamia trees and has a palatial four bedroom designer residence and an separate two bedroom cottage.
The impressive four bedroom home is set in low-maintenance gardens and has stunning view of the Sunshine Coast hinterland from almost every room. Featuring a designer kitchen, the home also has an undercover outdoor entertaining area with a magnificent inground pool, spa and firepit.
There is also a gym and recreational rooms adjacent to the main residence, remote lock-up garages and storage sheds,. suitable for boats and cars.
Watsons Farm also covers 32ha (79 acres) and has 5000 macadamia trees.
The property has a (currently tenanted) three bedroom home with spectacular views from the main living and outdoor entertaining spaces.
There is a 1440 square metre industrial machinery shed with three phase power. The impressive shed is used for post-harvest production including dehusking, drying, and nut storage.
The shed has a mezzanine level with offices, bathroom facilities and a kitchen. There are two Ahrens dehusking mills at the rear of the shed along with six water tanks. There is also a second shed used for vehicle and machinery storage.
Pooles Farm is 35ha (86acres) located on Kings Road, Glass House Mountains and has 5500 macadamia trees ranging in ages from 30 to 40 years.
Piatz Farm, Watsons Farm and Pooles Farm are being sold through an expressions of interest process.
