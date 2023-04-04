Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Copper wire thieves moving west, Roma police suspect

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire on a reserve in the Roma district, thought to be started for the purpose of burning plastic coating off copper wire. Picture: Sally Gall
A fire on a reserve in the Roma district, thought to be started for the purpose of burning plastic coating off copper wire. Picture: Sally Gall

Police from the Roma Patrol Group have been put on alert as reports of damage to electrical infrastructure, believed to be the work of thieves in search of copper wiring, increase in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.