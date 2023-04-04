Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Alan Acton killed in helicopter accident north of Dingo

By Newsroom
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Well known cattleman Alan Acton has been killed in a mustering incident, 220 kilometres north west of Rockhampton in central Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.