Well known cattleman Alan Acton has been killed in a mustering incident, 220 kilometres north west of Rockhampton in central Queensland.
Emergency services were called to a rural property at Arizona Road at Bingegang, 70km north of Dingo at 11.30am on Tuesday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics attended the private property and confirmed a 65-year-old man had died as a result of the crash.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed it will begin the evidence collection phase of the investigation.
Police investigations into the cause are ongoing.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.