Waratah coal mine denied environmental licence

By Nick Gibbs
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
A major coal mine backed by Clive Palmer for Queensland has been refused an environmental licence. (Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS)
A major coal mine that was the subject of a landmark court battle fought on climate change and human rights grounds has been denied an environmental licence.

