Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Methamphetamine worth $15m allegedly found on black flight to Monto

By Newsroom
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An AFP picture of the plane at the airstrip in Monto. Picture: Supplied AFP

A "black flight" allegedly carrying 52 kilograms of methamphetamine from Papua New Guinea has been stopped by Australian Federal Police at Monto airport in the North Burnett on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.