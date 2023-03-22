Queensland Country Life
Charleville's Tim Sheehan fears mulga being killed with kindness

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 23 2023 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
Charleville grazier Tim Sheehan and environment restoration practitioner Glenn Landsberg in some of Tim's mulga country being affected by current clearing restrictions. Picture: Sally Gall

Emerging mulga 'deserts' - a monoculture created by unworkable thinning laws - are prompting Charleville grazier Tim Sheehan to call on the state government for an urgent rewrite of mulga bioregion vegetation management codes.

