Emerging mulga 'deserts' - a monoculture created by unworkable thinning laws - are prompting Charleville grazier Tim Sheehan to call on the state government for an urgent rewrite of mulga bioregion vegetation management codes.
He says the absence of fire management, used for centuries by the land's custodians, and changes to the management laws, while done with honourable intentions, can be seen to be having the reverse effect five years down the track.
"Once you do get your permit for thinning, the restrictions are so hard - you can see a big tree here and another there - between them it's nine metres so you can't clear there," he said. "You're not taking any stress off the big trees, so we're killing the country with kindness."
One of the requirements in the "Relevant Purpose Determination Application Section 22A" development permit is a restriction of any sort of disturbance within a radius of five metres of mature trees, Mr Sheehan said.
He said it was virtually impossible to work within those rules with today's machinery.
Driving around his 2430 hectare block of land east of Charleville, the stark difference between productive land cleared and managed under category B and thick stands of mulga on bare soil is clear.
"Poorly managed mulga country is devoid of vegetation, and wildlife," Mr Sheehan said.
"Mature trees are dying, and the accumulation of forests is creating a massive fire risk, and problems with erosion.
"We're having the best season this country has seen in possibly a hundred years, and consequently the regrowth in mulga country is prolific.
"With little or no thinning management in place, a bushfire will totally destroy this country, and the soil, for years to come.
"It's blanket veg management - those who have done it, that's all they know."
Environment restoration practitioner Glenn Landsberg has been working with Mr Sheehan and others in the district on making productive use of rainfall, and described the situation as an environmental tragedy.
"The DPI had done tests when they were on Croxdale (at Charleville)," he said.
"They found, on these hard bare soils, particularly where that low mulga was getting so thick and the soils were getting so bare, and they get hard and cement-like - in these red mulga soils you can be looking at up to 90pc run-off.
"You've got a 10 inch rainfall here - that's one inch to try and grow something, so it's no wonder those big trees start to die."
A former state government employee who worked in the vegetation management sector for a number of years, who asked not to be named, said thickened regrowth was not being controlled naturally by fire anymore.
"Part of the reason big trees are dying, there's too much competition essentially," he said.
"It's an indicator of poor ecosystem function, when you've got excessively thickened vegetation.
At the moment, management is difficult. I think some of the policy settings might be a little bit harsh."
Mr Sheehan said that for too long, governments of all persuasions had used tree management as a bargaining tool to gain support in other legislative areas, but he wanted to approach the issue in a bipartisan way before it was too late.
A spokesperson for the Department of Resources said the government's responsible vegetation management laws were amended in 2018 to provide greater protection for valuable vegetation.
"The government also reviewed our clearing codes to ensure they are based on the best available science," the spokesperson said. "The laws continue to allow landholders to sustainably manage and grow the farm operations behind our multi-billion-dollar agricultural industry."
The spokesperson said there was no requirement under the self-assessable Accepted Development Vegetation Clearing Code that restricts landholders from clearing within five metres of a tree trunk measurement.
"The code allows landholders to harvest mulga to feed stock after notifying the Department of Resources," they went on to say. "Landholders are encouraged to review the code guides or contact the Veg Hub on 135 834 for assistance in understanding the requirements."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
