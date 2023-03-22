The McMillan family was breathing a sigh of relief early this week as a hastily constructed levee bank successfully stopped floodwaters from the Georgina River from entering the station compound situated north west of Boulia.
Constructed in three days with the assistance of the Speed family and their staff and heavy machinery at Tobermory Station, two hours to the south, the dirt barrier was pushed up just in time, according to station manager Courtney McMillan.
"We were under the pump - water was creeping round one end of it at the end of the second day," she said. "We were very lucky with the way things turned out, and grateful we had time to prepare."
Although the first river level marker in the Georgina River is situated at Roxborough Downs itself, the inundation of Lake Nash Station upstream, to the west of Camooweal, a week earlier gave them notice of the magnitude of what was coming.
"The river's receding this morning," Ms McMillan said on Tuesday.
"It was less than expected - it came two to three feet up the levee.
"Everything here is high and dry.
"I never thought I'd say it but we were lucky there was no rain here to push the levels higher."
The McMillans, along with other stations along the Georgina, have been using choppers to move cattle out the way of the oncoming flood.
All roads to the property have been closed since Christmas Eve and they expect not to be driving out of the homestead for at least another two or three weeks.
They were also fortunate that the property's airstrip was only partially inundated at one end, meaning it remains usable to fly food and other goods in, to then be reloaded onto a chopper for the short trip across 'the moat' to the homestead.
Ms McMillan said their cattle feed was "ridiculous" after a good start to the season in November, heavy rain at Christmas, and more good rain at the end of January.
They are now waiting to see what the impact of the flooding will be on grass that's been underwater a long time.
Further downstream, the Diamantina Shire Council's Local Disaster Management Group was preparing its communities for an extended period of isolation following the torrential rain in the northern part of the Georgina River catchment.
"For the residents of Bedourie, this will be the third time this year they have been flooded in," mayor Robbie Dare said.
"REX Airlines is able to assist with resupply as they did earlier in the year. Mail can also be flown in, however residents will need to ensure senders complete the aviation dangerous goods declaration."
At 1pm on Wednesday, major flooding was occurring along the Georgina River at Marion Downs, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Upstream of Marion Downs, major flood peaks were observed along the Georgina River at Glenormiston and at Roxborough Downs at the highest level since 1977.
Marion Downs is likely to peak above the January 2023 level of 6.20 metres during Thursday.
Moderate flooding is continuing along Eyre Creek at Bedourie and Glengyle.
Renewed creek level rises to above the major flood level are expected from Sunday and into next week as upstream floodwater arrives.
Creek levels along Eyre Creek are likely to remain elevated until at least early April.
