Pasture dieback has been a consistent problem for landowners and one they are yet to find a definitive cure for, but Gracemere mechanics guru Rob McLeod has found a solution with his new plough technology.
A windmill technician and machine operator, Mr McLeod has seen his fair share of dieback-affected country over the years, an insight which prompted him to look for a more viable solution in the form of the Enviro-nator.
Mr McLeod was working on grazing properties in the Arcadia Valley, and after noticing thousands of acres affected by pasture dieback, sought to create an alternative option to blade ploughing, that would cause less erosion and water run-off.
This led him to design a plough with tines at a particular angle which would trap moisture in the ground, while causing minimal disturbance to the ground.
"We've been working out there for a lot of years, and the dieback was everywhere, bits where there was nothing but dirt," Mr McLeod said.
"I'm talking thousands of acres over the years were gone, so we said we've got to do something to try and rectify the land.
"And then we decided we needed to get moisture back in the ground. To regenerate it you've got to have moisture, so what would it take to do that?
"The idea of it was to get the ground to open up without shattering it. With this, the water runs down the trench, but there's solid ground in between to soak the water in and it doesn't erode."
After ploughing almost 6000 acres on the Enviro-nator's inaugural job, so far pasture dieback hasn't impacted the new grass.
Mr McLeod and his team, boilermakers Jayden Bean and Drew Bowtell, have since spent two and a half months building their second model.
"Those particular pastoralists said "that'll never leave our place again, we're buying it," so we had to build another one," he said.
"They bought that first original plough because they are going to plough everything, even if it takes 10 years to go through all their country."
Mr McLeod said it was a case of trial and error during the design process, but now they had found a formula, they could help other graziers suffering from dieback.
"We tried dozers and rippers and all sorts of things, but the problem was it started eroding again, it started washing down the hills," he said.
"With this, it just lifts up and then opens up and then the tines pushes the ground open, so it's not like any of the other plough.
"No one builds one like this. We looked all over the world for something to do this, and we couldn't get it.
"So that was our thinking, we can't fix the whole world, but we can build them for people and it can help them."
Applied Horticulture Research will host field days on March 30 and 31 at Theodore and Gaeta pasture demonstration sites, looking at which improved pastures have shown the most resilience to dieback.
AgForce senior policy officer Marie Vitelli will speak at the Gaeta event, which will delve into options that are working for producers in the management of pasture dieback.
Ms Vitelli said it was important to continue the conversation around dieback, as landowners were still looking for solutions, including complete pasture renovation.
"If a producer decides that they want to renovate their pasture or rehabilitate, they want to know which pastures they should sew into areas where dieback has been prevalent before," she said.
"Pastures such as creeping blue grass and Gayndah buffel have been very susceptible to dieback, so you probably wouldn't go down those routes but there are other pasture grasses that are showing a bit more resilience.
"Nothing has shown to be totally tolerant but a few are proving to be more resilient to symptoms."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.