Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'Enviro-nator' plough rectifies dieback-affected grazing country | Video

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
March 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The brains trust behind the Enviro-nator, Lisa McLeod, Jayden Bean, Drew Bowtell, Rob and Clorinda McLeod. Picture: Clare Adcock

Pasture dieback has been a consistent problem for landowners and one they are yet to find a definitive cure for, but Gracemere mechanics guru Rob McLeod has found a solution with his new plough technology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.