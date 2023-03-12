A group of Cape York Peninsula grazing properties is the nucleus for a new multi-million dollar agribusiness operation marrying cattle production and carbon farming.
Corporate Carbon invested $70 million in the purchase of the four properties - Watson River, and the Holroyd aggregation which comprises Holroyd River, Crystalvale and Yarraden, located 150 kilometres southwest of Coen - along with a fifth property, Ban Ban Springs, in the Northern Territory, to form the Paniri Agricultural Company (Paniri).
The four Cape York properties total some 522,000 hectares.
Corporate Carbon is one of Australia's leading carbon abatement project developers and owners and has been associated with the Cape for many years.
Corporate Carbon managing director Gary Wyatt said the Cape acquisition would enable Corporate Carbon the opportunity to integrate cattle production and carbon farming in the unique savanna environment.
"The Cape is attractive from a carbon point of view in that it has a fire management problem," said Mr Wyatt, who also chairs Paniri.
"By effectively managing wildfire it unlocks carbon credits.
"Our approach is unique in that we have a very specific focus to optimise both cattle production and carbon credits.
"It's our view that agriculture and the environment can exist in balance, where our approach will reduce emissions while improving agricultural production - promoting sustainability by increasing biodiversity and improving the soil, pastures, natural vegetation and ecosystems."
Drawing on their focus to be "local first", Corporate Carbon has appointed Luke and Ally Quartermaine - Luke's family owned Watson River for 35 years before selling late last year - as regional managers for Paniri.
Mrs Quartermaine said there was enormous potential on the Cape.
"Luke and I, and especially our families, have always been passionate about Cape York, and we see this as an opportunity to be involved in optimising Cape York's potential," Mrs Quartermaine said.
"We can work hand in hand and ensure the best of both worlds.
"Luke is a cattle expert and we have the carbon experts on board so we can marry in the middle, work as a team and ensure we get cattle production rolling and improve carbon production as well."
Mr Wyatt said the dual focus on cattle production and carbon credits was an example of the industry responding positively to pressures around climate change.
"In taking the approach to blend the methodologies of our carbon projects with agriculture, it's our aim to contribute positively to the challenges facing the ag sector, in particular the cattle industry and its environmental footprint," Mr Wyatt said.
"It's an important challenge and we don't have all the answers, but believe the co-benefits of the dual activities could help secure the future of agriculture and set us up to become a leading natural asset manager."
