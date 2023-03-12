Whether it was the Northern Territory, Papua New Guinea, central NSW, western Queensland or suburban Brisbane, hundreds of people converged on the State Rowing Centre at Wyaralong Dam on Saturday to write another chapter in the history of Brisbane schoolboys rowing.
The 101st annual Head of the River rowing championships were the culmination of months of dedicated training by hundreds of young athletes and their coaches, and the end of pre-dawn alarms for parents ready to drive sons to training.
War cries rang out from the headland as boats began to launch, bacon and egg burgers were consumed, and camping chairs staked out territory under tents branded in tribal colours.
All up, the seven schools took part in 24 races, culminating in the nail-biting 1st VIII Head of the River, which went down to the wire between BBC and TSS.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
