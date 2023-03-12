Queensland Country Life
Faces from 2023 Brisbane schoolboys GPS Head of the River

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 12 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:00pm
Whether it was the Northern Territory, Papua New Guinea, central NSW, western Queensland or suburban Brisbane, hundreds of people converged on the State Rowing Centre at Wyaralong Dam on Saturday to write another chapter in the history of Brisbane schoolboys rowing.

