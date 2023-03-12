It's classic sugar cane country - Queenlander houses raised high to avoid the power of the Mary River that winds through the low lying paddocks.
As you navigate the tight lanes of tall lush cane, you are surprised by a break in the landscape, filled with a crop you don't expect in the wet earth so close to the sea.
For three generations Nathan Doyle's family have been farming cane near just north of the historical city of Maryborough in the Fraser Coast region, but they are trying something new - cotton.
With the recent closure of the Maryborough Sugar Mill, Mr Doyle felt it was time to try an alternative crop and has planted 120 hectares of cotton amongst the cane.
"Just with the cane industry being a bit shaky, that was probably the biggest thing for giving cotton a go," he said.
"We also wanted to diversify a bit, so all our eggs aren't in the one basket."
It's not the first time cotton has been grown in the Fraser Coast, with some historical reports indicating it may have been one of the first regions to plant the crop almost 100 years ago.
"Years and years ago they grew cotton in Maryborough, Mr Doyle said.
"Before cane was here they used to grow cotton and pick it by hand."
And in the last few years several other cane farmers have begun to bring cotton back to the area.
Mr Doyle said this local network of coastal cotton growers have been extremely supportive and he has also received regular advice from agronomist Wayne Seiler from Nutrien Ag Solutions Murgon.
"We have two or three neighbours that have been doing it prior to us," Mr Doyle said.
"We all talk to one another and see how it is going and they give me a bit of advice, that's been really good.
"And Wayne's (Seiler) been bloody good, we certainly have needed advice from an agronomist."
Mr Seiler mainly works with cotton growers in the South Burnett, and believes the Fraser Coast cotton would be the most coastal grown cotton in Australia.
"I was standing in a grower's cotton patch and I could see Fraser Island (K'gari)," he said.
"You can't get much closer than that."
He has been advising growers in the region for six years, and while is hesitant to comment before harvest, feels this season's yield could be the Fraser Coast's best.
"This season is shaping up pretty good," he said.
"It's one of our better seasons because we haven't had a lot of showery coastal weather and we have managed to keep the irrigation up to requirement.
"We should harvest early May."
Mr Seiler said there was an element of risk associated with growing cotton near to the ocean, as the weather was less predictable, but that could be combated by working with a fast-growing cotton variety.
"It all depends on the season we get, how much heat and sunny weather we get, they are the main thing it likes," he said.
"The main issue is the weather, showers and cloudy weather, that can affect your yield a fair bit.
"The quicker varieties are better in that area, just to take advantage of a shorter season, being coastal it can be good for a few weeks and then you get a week of drizzly south-easterly weather but it is a pretty tough crop once established."
As Mr Doyle strolls around the cotton with his with Renee and son Miles, he is happy with how the cotton crop is performing but admits it has been a learning curve.
"Cane is a lot more forgiving with cotton, if it has to be watered it has to be watered now," Mr Doyle said.
"If it rains with cane, like last season, and you can't get it off you just cut it when it dries or cut it the following year.
"With cotton you haven't got that option I suppose."
But when asked if his young son Miles could be a cotton farmer rather than a cane farmer one day, Mr Doyle had a laugh and said if thinks they will be growing cane for a while yet.
"I think it will be good as a rotation crop with the cane, I don't think we will ever get out of cane while we have a mill to send it to," Mr Doyle said.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
