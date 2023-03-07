Wandoan locals glammed up and headed down to the Cultural Centre for the 2023 Showgirl Ball last Saturday night.
The competition for Wandoan showgirl was close a one, with the judges admitting to having a very difficult time decided between three outstanding entrants.
In the end, Renee Schriek was name Wandoan's 2023 showgirl, and will now travel to Charleville in June to represent the show society at the south west regional finals.
Following the announcement, the crowd kicked up their heels and enjoyed the remainder of the evening.
