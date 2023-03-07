Longreach Regional Council mayor Tony Rayner has assured the community of Longreach that the sinking of the Pride of the Murray will not impact the town's drinking water supply.
The 98-year-old paddlewheeler was discovered capsized in the Thomson River at Longreach by a passing kayaker on Monday morning, and concerns have since been raised that the vessel's fuel would be leaking into the river.
Cr Rayner said on Tuesday morning that the council had the situation well under control.
"A small amount of diesel discharged but that was being pushed by the prevailing wind to the bank, where it was caught up in the smartweed growing naturally," he said. "It's been very beneficial."
The council sent out an SOS to the east coat for diesel nets to prevent the fuel from spreading further, and they were expected to arrive on Tuesday.
The spilt fuel was then to be mopped up with a sponge-like device.
"We didn't have anything on hand ourselves," Cr Rayner said.
"There are five tourist vessels and numerous recreation boats using the river regularly, so that highlights that we need to have equipment of our own on hand.
"But I can assure people there's no need for any concern for their drinking water.
"The pumps extract water from six metres below the surface, and the diesel sits on the surface."
Cr Rayner said everyone he'd spoken to had been shocked by the news of the sinking.
"It was very distressing news for the owners, and a huge blow to tourism - it was going to be a part of our iconic tourism experience," he said.
"They do have other vessels they can use while they undertake the recovery of the Pride of the Murray."
He said salvaging it would be a massive logistical exercise, and the amount of damage caused would remain unknown until that had happened.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
