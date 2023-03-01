Queensland Country Life
Cattle trains to load at Julia Creek following lease with Aurizon

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
March 1 2023 - 8:00pm
The rail yards at Julia Creek haven't seen much action for the past 12 months. Picture supplied.

Cattle will be loading onto trains out of Julia Creek again this year, thanks to a lease agreement signed between the McKinlay Shire Council and Aurizon.

