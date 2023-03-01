Queensland Country Life
Santos wins approval for 116 gas wells in western Queensland

By Marty Silk
March 1 2023 - 6:00pm
Santos has won federal approval to drill 116 new coal seam gas wells in Queensland. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Santos has quietly been granted federal environmental approval to drill 116 new coal seam gas wells in Queensland.

