Tooloombilla and Diamantina to celebrate major milestones

By Robyn Paine
February 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Tom Ham on Jedda with the canteen in the background at Tooloombilla in 1974.

Twenty five years ago campdraft results were neatly written out by hand and a picture perfect image from your run wasn't always guaranteed.

