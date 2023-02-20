Twenty five years ago campdraft results were neatly written out by hand and a picture perfect image from your run wasn't always guaranteed.
Campdrafts have come along way since then and two iconic western Queensland campdraft committees are planning milestone celebrations in 2023.
Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft will celebrate their 50th anniversary on March 17-19 and Winton Diamantina Rodeo and Campdraft will celebrate its Gem of the West Campdraft on April 28 to 30 incorporating their 25th anniversary.
The Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft Association was founded in 1972 by a dedicated group of strong community minded individuals who saw a need to draw people together from local stations and businesses in the nearby towns.
A phone line meeting was held on June 4, 1972, at Tooloombilla, followed by a meeting on June 18, 1972.
Sinclair Hill, the owner of Tooloombilla, was instrumental in the birth of the association, in allowing the rodeo yards to be built on his property.
The first working bee was held on July 15, 1972, and the improvements and expansion has followed for 50 years.
Les Jones and Bill Ridge cut the first posts for the yards on Chalky Hill in Warrong and Mr Gary Birkett, the mailman at the time would cart a load of these posts back to Tooloombilla on his return from the Mt Moffatt run, with the help of locals, that included Tony Hogarth.
The Tooloombilla area did not have a community meeting place and the major goal was to socially interact the community whilst addressing the need for an event of significance for our area, the result, Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft Association.
In September, 1972, due to it being very dry the event that was planned for November was cancelled and a new date was selected, March 31, 1973.
Due to rain on Thursday, they had cancelled to the Sunday. The first Tooloombilla rodeo and campdraft was held on April 1, 1973.
This weekend has become a major local project that increases the community's access to recreational, sporting and social opportunities.
The facilities are now used for the committee to hold meetings and BBQ gatherings, field days and workshops.
Tooloombilla Station is located between the two small towns of Mitchell and Injune so it is ideally located to hold the event. The road is now sealed and the station has an airstrip that enables the Royal Flying Doctor to land for safety.
In the early years it was decided to raise and donate money to the Royal Flying Doctor Service. As the years passed and the event grew the committee saw the need to include the local ambulance services as a secondary beneficiary. Lifeflight has since been included to the list of beneficiaries, as the three services are vital to the area.
Since 1989, $532,700 has been given to our selected charities.
The Winton Diamantina Rodeo Association was formed in 1992 and held rodeo events, with their first campdraft being held in 1998.
For local couple, Mike and Patrice Elliott supporting their local campdraft has been second nature.
Mrs Elliott has held the position of secretary for the longevity of the Winton DRA's history and her husband Mike, has held positions on the management committee and together been cattle donors to the campdraft and provided rough stock for the rodeo.
Mrs Elliott recognised that the dynamics of campdrafting had changed significantly with nominations and prize money pay outs all done on digital platforms now, and the difficulties faced by committees with overwhelming nominations being received and wait lists operating.
While the Winton DRA program is being finalised, there will be a full list of events including a $25,000 open.
