Queensland Country Life
Home/News

ICMJ team members share insights from trip of a lifetime

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team were given the chance to tour ranches, feedlots, abattoirs and processing facilities across five states. Pictures: Supplied

Two young guns from regional Queensland have recently returned from a once in a lifetime trip to the United States as a part of the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging (ICMJ) team, and their suitcases may be a little heavier thanks to the silverware that's coming home with them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.