Dung beetles are the best friends a cattle farmer can have according to internationally renowned entomologist and supplier John Feehan.
"Dung beetles are one of God's gifts to us humans living on this tired, burnt-out continent," Mr Feehan said.
"I enjoy going onto a property and walking around 4000 head of cattle in a paddock and it is as clean and clear of dung as a golf course.
"In addition to that there are no bush flies, the weak link in bush and buffalo fly larvae is they need 5 to 6 days in an undisturbed cow pad, so if you bury the dung using beetles you are removing that breeding ground."
For decades Mr Feehan has been introducing bovine dung beetles to cattle producers around Australia to improve soil quality, combat runoff and reduce pests and parasites.
The beetles collect the cattle faeces and bury it deep into the earth, which removes the droppings from the paddock while focusing nutrients into the grass root zone.
In the last few weeks Mr Feehan has helped distribute 280,000 beetles to farms, and with the price of fertiliser, he expects the demand will continue as producers look at alternative ways of introducing nitrogen and phosphorous to improve soil fertility.
But there is one issue with dung beetles that is unique to Queensland - during the cooler months they disappear and take their dung cleaning super powers with them and there is currently no research being conducted in a global search for one that could be the right climatic companion.
Mr Feehan's daughter Sandra and son-in-law Jon Lea are based in Queensland and focus on providing the state's cattle graziers with batches of beetles to release in their herds.
While a variety of beetles thrive in the warmer months, there is currently no species that excels during the winter months and this Mr Lea said is an issue for the "hundreds" of farmers they communicate with.
"The main message we are getting back from Queensland graziers is while soil fertility and other benefits being experienced by the other states are great, their issue is buffalo fly," Mr Lea said.
"A lot of graziers are disappointed there has been no winter species introduced, like has been achieved in the southern states.
"Unfortunately when we offer beetles to Queensland it is only something we can offer in summer months, there is a hell of a gap from when the beetles finish off and the buffalo fly carries on."
With cattle numbers expected to reach 28.8 million head, according to Meat and Livestock Australia's predictions for 2023, there is a lot of manure the beetles could help dispose of throughout the year and cattle don't take a dung holiday during the winter.
Veterinary and Angus farmer Mick Duggan has introduced dung beetles on the family property at Killarny looking for cleaner paddocks, water penetration and the removal of parasites and pests.
He said while the beetles had taken some time to establish, he is noticing a difference on the property and while buffalo fly has not proven an issue due to the mild summer he would like to have a beetle that cleaned up year-round.
"We are definitely missing the gap here as far as winter goes," Mr Duggan said.
"Buffalo fly isn't an issue here now but worm parasites are, so we can use the beetles to get on top of that.
"Liver flukes are a problem and at the end of the day if you are removing the faeces you are removing that vector."
Rob Young provides dung beetles to Queensland cattle properties with his business EcoInsects.
He said while there are small pockets of two species active in winter, they seem to only be located in the south east of Queensland and stretching to some parts of Roma.
"We could benefit from a winter active species," Mr Young said.
Australia has native dung beetles that haven't adapted to feeding on the manure of introduced species of animals and other dung beetles are most commonly sourced from overseas.
"Sourcing another beetle will be difficult, complicated and horrendously expensive because of the protocols of firstly identifying a beetle, then managing to get it into the country which is very arduous process and then once in, it has to go through breeding-up stages," he said.
"But we are talking about millions of tonnes of dung dumped on the landscape from grazing ruminants each year and we have seen the improvements in the southern states since they were introduced, so even if we had a population that was burying half that manure, that's a lot of aeration and fertility not lost to waterways."
The MLA highly praise the dung loving beetle on their website stating "dung beetles play a critical role in Australia's grazing ecosystems' and the organisation features a long list of reasons why the dung beetle can help with the 80-million tonnes of manure produced each year.
Dung beetles feed partly or exclusively on faeces and a single beetle can bury dung 250 times heavier than itself in one night.
