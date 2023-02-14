THE studstock sector is one of the most popular within the Queensland agriculture industry with record prices falling regularly.
Throughout the year, Queensland Country Life covers hundreds of studstock sales across the state and whether its cattle, sheep, goats or horses, QCL is there to share the news with Queenslanders at the fall of the hammer.
Now is the time for our loyal readers to have their say on what they want to see included in those studstock reports via a new survey.
It's quick and easy with just three questions that will help shape all of the livestock stories you read online and every Thursday morning in print.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
