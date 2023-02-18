HUNTINGTON Charbray stud's first venture into the Brisbane Valley has proved to be a success achieving a complete clearance at its first Toogoolawah sale.
All 23 bulls and 30 heifers offered by the Welsh families were snapped at the Taroom-based stud's first sale at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds.
Ice-cold drinks and chilled watermelon were highly sought after at Saturday's sale as a big crowd braved hot conditions to bid up the draft of bulls to an average of $5250, while the offering of heifers averaged $3051.
Auctioneer Jack Fogg, Shepherdson and Boyd, Toogoolawah, didn't have to wait long to lower the gavel on the sale's top seller with lot six, Huntington Savvy, topping the sale at $7500.
A 22-month-old, cream-coloured son of Huntington Nickel and out of Huntington Sally N346, he weighed 764 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 135 square centimetres, measured 39.5 centimetres in the working gear and was purchased by JD Rural Enterprises, Conondale.
Buyer, Damien King, said he was hopeful the top seller would help add some size into his operation's future weaner herds.
"At the moment, our main focus is on breeding weaners, but we do hope to eventually use him as a sire," Mr King said.
"He's pretty tidy underneath, has good length and has got plenty of bone, which I think is pretty important.
"Hopefully that good bone that he's got will really help put some good volume into our weaners.
"Normally, we sell our weaners here at Toogoolawah at either the May or June feature weaner sales, so hopefully in the future, we will sell some weaners here that have been sired by him."
A long-time client of Huntington, Mr King said he was pleased to see the stud host a sale in the Toogoolawah region.
"We've been buying Huntington bulls for a number of years and they have always done a really good job for us," he said.
"In the past we've been out to Taroom for the annual sale, but it is good to see them come out here because I think the breed is growing in popularity out here."
Two bulls shared the honour of being the sale's second-top price when Huntington Squadron and Huntington Stockbroker were knocked down for $7000 each to A and H Perrett, Curravale and N and C Davidson, Middlemount, respectivly.
Topping the female draft was a pen of two cream-coloured, 19-month-old females that were both pregnancy-tested-in-calf to Huntington Quirky, who was named junior champion at Beef Australia 2021.
Both females were purchased online via Elite Livestock Auctions by Ben Lowe, Bellbrook, NSW, for $4100 each.
The top selling females were among five purchased by Mr Lowe at an average of $2140.
Other volume byers included A and H Perrett, Curravale, who purchased two bulls at an average of $5500 and six females at an average of $2600 and H Dwyer, Biggenden, who purchased three bulls at an average of $4000.
Also featuring among the volume buyers was N and C Davidson, Middlemount, who purchased two bulls at an average of $5500 and four females at an average of $3725 and Dellyvon Charbrays, Dululu, which purchased nine females at an average of $2888.
"We were really happy with the result, especially with how well the females sold," Huntington stud principal Matt Welsh said.
"Over the years, we have sold quite a few bulls into this part of the world and it had been a bit of a goal for us to host a sale here one day.
'We have a close association with Toogoolawah producers Matt and Rachel Pulsford, as well as their family, which has helped us establish ourselves in this region.
"We're dedicated to continuing to hold a sale here in Toogoolawah and look forward to coming back again next year."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
