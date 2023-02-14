Walking through his corn fields which are just weeks off harvest, Darling Downs grower Wayne Ziesemer thinks he may have dodged a bullet this year.
That's because last season, his crop was attacked by one of the world's worst plant pests, fall arrmyworm.
Mr Ziesemer said it was pure luck it hadn't reappeared.
"We're just very lucky; very fortunate. That's as simple as it gets. It is a very big concern, but I think we've just dodged a bullet this year," he said.
Mr Ziesemer, who farms 1300ha at Bongeen with wife Leanne, planted 400ha of P1315IT and P1837 corn in September and November, in addition to 140ha of A88 sorghum in December.
Due to the wet weather impeding access to the paddocks in the lead up to sowing, he was forced to side dress the corn with 190kg/ha of urea after emergence.
However, the change of plans, combined with a mild growing season typified by warm days and cool nights, could lead to one of his best crops in years.
"The corn's looking magnificent. I don't know whether it was putting [urea] on later, or [because] we've had pretty mild conditions up till last week," he said.
"This is probably the first season for a long time we've actually had a completely full profile, so the crop's managed to dig its heels in and we've managed to hold on."
It's a different story to the 2021-22 summer when a FAW incursion forced him to apply pesticides to save his crop.
"They were getting nasty enough. I think they're a huge concern in the future, but as [scientists] do their jobs and as chemistry develops, hopefully we can do something with the damn thing," Mr Ziesemer said.
Three years ago this month, fall armyworm reached mainland Australia via Queensland.
By the end of 2020, it had reached the NT, WA, NSW and Victoria.
Considered one of the top 10 devastating plant pests affecting food and agriculture worldwide by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAW is estimated to cause up to US$9.4 billion in annual yield losses in Africa alone.
While FAW has a very wide potential host range, it has so far shown a preference for grass species with whorls, including corn and sorghum.
According to the Fall Armyworm Continuity Plan - produced by GRDC, Cesar, Plant Health Australia, Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, and QDAF - activities to monitor the spread of FAW within Australia are currently in place within WA, NT, Queensland and NSW.
However, DAF did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
Despite the risk, Queensland growers have still planted a solid swathe of corn.
The state's farmers are forecast to plant 20,000 hectares of corn during the 2022-23 summer crop season, producing 110,000 tonnes, according to ABARES.
That's down on last season's 24,000ha and 129,000t, but up from 17,000ha and 66,000t in 2020-21.
Wade Bidstrup at Warra is another grower with a preference for corn, but he's decided to wait it out.
"With the fall armyworm, we haven't done it these last few years. [We've] been a bit scared to try it, but I think we'll probably go back and do it again and just be ready to spray it with Altacor [pesticide]," he told WeedSmart week Dalby recently.
Mr Bidstrup said a lot of farmers didn't grow corn because they thought it was too risky, but he saw it as an ideal cash crop.
"We plant it really early and it seems to grow really quite well. It's often more profitable than our sorghum. We used to grow it late as well on a February plant and it goes really well."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
