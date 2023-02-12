THE NATION'S two peak grain grower organisations are unlikely to forge closer ties in the immediate future, with simmering tensions between the two groups hindering talks on working closer together.
GrainGrowers and Grain Producers Australia both nominated a number of similar policy priorities for 2023, however in spite of calls from a number of state-based grain groups for a united body neither organisation has immediate plans to pursue closer ties with the other, with GPA claiming it needed to see a genuine commitment to collaboration first.
The two organisations share several official peak body duties, such as acting as joint representative organisation (ROs) responsible for the oversight of the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
However, in spite of a number of natural similarities the two organisations have remained separate and there is no sign from either group of prioritising a push to develop closer links with neither group prepared to cede ground.
"Our state members have held discussions over the past year about developing a 'single voice' on national grains representation," said GPA chairman Barry Large.
"We respect that process and look forward to engaging in these talks, however any changes must ensure the inclusive policy setting processes and strong advocacy and culture that GPA provides is strengthened and not weakened," he said.
Mr Large said there needed to be genuine attempts from both groups to work together.
"Genuine collaboration which helps create strategic alignment and a more unified voice for growers on matters of national policy and advocacy can and should happen now."
However, he said GPA had been burnt by GrainGrowers on a number of issues in the past.
"GPA has continually put forward positive opportunities to collaborate with GrainGrowers such as GRDC becoming an Industry Owned Company, supply chain efficiencies, grain market competition and strengthening biosecurity protections, but we have been disappointed at the responses to these issues."
"Attempts since to try to include GrainGrowers Limited in unified processes, either formally or informally, have been met with repeated rejection over time and technical excuses.
"The response has often been that it's not in their best interests, it is up to GrainGrowers to explain why they continue to reject a unified approach and what their actual constraints are to working together cohesively with other grower groups, to represent all growers."
He said he hoped the changing of the guard recently at GrainGrowers, with a new chairman, Rhys Turton, and chief executive, Shona Gawel, would open the door for further talks.
"We hope the new chair and chief executive are willing to work together with GPA and form partnerships, representing grower interests, while also working with government and GRDC, to deliver genuine shared outcomes."
For its part, GrainGrowers said its focus was on continuing to represent its members.
"GrainGrowers views its advocacy role as one of primary importance, representing its members' views and working with them to identify issues and develop and implement practical solutions," a GrainGrowers spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said GrainGrowers was working with the grower community to achieve the best outcomes for the grains industry.
"The ability to develop policy positions initiated and considered by member representatives through our National Policy Group and grower directors and reinforced by thorough analysis enables us to work constructively to achieve outcomes for the industry."
Both organisations nominated boosting grain grower profitability and sustainability as key priority areas for the year ahead and both have said they were lobbying Canberra on key issues, but these pushes have been conducted separately.
GrainGrowers is hosting a summit in Canberra on March 6 on agricultural inputs, which will be attended by the Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt and senior government and industry officials.
"This is an example of the way we constructively take up the views of members and advocate for change on their behalf and develop workable solutions for industry," said the GrainGrowers spokesperson.
GPA recently held a grains event together with the Parliamentary Friends of Primary Producers late last year, at Parliament House in Canberra.
"This event saw all major national grains groups standing together to showcase the Australian grains industry's strength and value to the national economy and rural communities, speaking before a strong gathering of federal political leaders, which included Agriculture Minister Murray Watt," Mr Large said.
GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said his organisation ensured it was representing the views of grain growers across the country through an extensive consultation process.
"GPA's state members will also continue putting forward their grower members' views through the GPA policy council and working on other sub-committees, to sharpen this advocacy and deliver the outcomes growers need," he said.
"This will also include developing new policies which respond to any changing circumstances and priorities, not just advocating our current ones."
He said GPA also currently have a survey out to give growers an opportunity to have their say on 2023 priorities, and provide feedback from last harvest, to help shape policy and advocacy.
GrainGrowers also highlighted its credentials liaising with growers.
"The release of our annual policy survey again is one of the ways we encourage growers to have their say and help us gather their views on the coming year's critical issues, challenges, and priorities, in addition to a wide range of other grower engagement activities," the spokesperson said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.