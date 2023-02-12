When Nathan Wilson left school at 14-years-old to start a trade at the local meat works, he had no idea he would one day go on to become one of the leading horse trainers in Australia.
The now 45 year-old horseman operates the successful and highly regarded Nathan Wilson Training Stables, with his partner Brydie Hughes, on their North Burnett property.
Hard work and determination in following his passion for horses has led the humble Mr Wilson from teenage butcher to presenting the $300,000 highest priced stallion Brother Tuff Wood, at the 2023 Nutrien Classic Sale and Campdraft held recently at Tamworth.
"I never imagined all this," he said.
"I think I have just been fortunate to ride a few good horses I guess."
Mr Wilson grew up in the small town of Biggenden and developed a love for horses from his father, and he can't remember a time he wasn't in the saddle.
"I think I was still in my nappies the first time I got on a horse," he said.
"I have always been around horses and breeding horses, Dad got me into them as he did a bit of campdrafting and that is what got me started and we have just gone to a bigger scale now.
"I left school, did a trade and then started horse training."
When Mr Wilson was only 21-years-old his father tragically passed away, but he continued his Dad's love of mustering, campdraft and race horses and had travelled to North America two years prior to work as a strapper for cutting trainer Lindy Burch, and was heavily influenced by rodeo legend, the late Chilla Seeney.
Mr Wilson eventually began training horses full time and in 2014 was joined by Ms Hughes who was working as a qualified vet nurse.
The couple compliment each other combining their skills and love of horses has helped their business thrive.
"Some days we are on a horse from daylight into the dark," he said.
"Brydie is a good horse trainer and rider in her own right, she trains her own horses, shows and competes.
"She is very competitive and she is really good with the business side of things and keeping the horses looking really good."
Mr Wilson said the campdrafting and mustering industry had changed for the better in recent years, with competitions attracting both larger numbers and prize money and these positive changes meant trainers like himself could now have a career in the industry.
"There has always been a few people doing it, but not as extensively as now, there is hundreds of great horsemen and horsewomen around and it has become a very big industry," he said.
"Back when I was a kid a big campdraft was 100 or 120 nominations, now it is 600 or 700 and you can't get in, it's gone completely to another level.
"Years ago $20,000 was huge money, now that is nothing- a minor prize, there has been a major jump in the horse industry.
"A lot of people have a better career out of doing this because the industry is now so strong."
Many locals driving past a horse in paddock down a Biggenden back road would have no idea the animal was worth more than their car, and maybe worth more than their house.
In 2022 Todd McMillan of Tamworth was looking to import semen from a North American stallion named Woody Be Tuff, when this proved too challenging Mr McMillan purchased and imported the horse's sibling Brother Tuff Wood.
The stallion has been with Nathan Wilson Training Stables for several months and has returned after being sold at the 2023 Nutrien Classic Sale and Campdraft, said to be the biggest performance horse sale in the southern hemisphere.
Mr Wilson is very impressed with the horse and said because of his strong genetics will play an important role in Australia.
"He's an imported horse, he is a really good-natured horse, quiet and easy to get along with," he said.
"We connect pretty well, but I think old Tuff Wood would connect well with anyone.
"I thought he would make big money, because he is the only one with that breeding in Australia and his brother made a lot of money in the States, he is a bit of a one-of-a-kind over here and is going to have a big year."
Mr Wilson and his partner Ms Hughes hope to expand their horse training enterprise.
The couple have two young daughters.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
