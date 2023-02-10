Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Champions named at Biggenden All Breeds Steer Show

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated February 10 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Templeton & Son, Eumundi, team members Lachlan McMahon (third left) and Tony Mills (second right) presented champion pen by sponsor Pat Harden, judge Craig Forrest and James Cochrane from Burnett Livestock and Realty. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Templeton Farms cattle manager Tony Mills had to fire off a quick text to the boss when their Charbray steers were awarded champion pen at Biggenden All Breeds Steer Show and Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.