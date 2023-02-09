Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gracemere yarding impacted by wet but prices remain strong

February 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather may have impacted this week's Gracemere yarding but it failed to put a dampener on prices. Picture: File

RECENT wet weather caused a drop in numbers at this week's Gracemere cattle sale but prices remained largely firm on last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.