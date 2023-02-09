Among the highlights of the 125 cows on offer was a line of Droughtmaster cows weighing 645kg offered by Toni Jepson, Alton Downs, that made 291c/kg or $1878, as well as a draft of Brangus cows weighing 623kg offered by MA and LD Polkinghorne, Kokotungo, which sold for 308c/kg or $1,922 and an offering of Brahman cows weighing 598kg from SJ and MJ Walsh, Marmor, that sold for 308c/kg or $1,844.