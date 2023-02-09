RECENT wet weather caused a drop in numbers at this week's Gracemere cattle sale but prices remained largely firm on last week.
A total of 802 head were yarded for Wednesday's sale, down from 885, with vendors from as far north as Mackay and as far south as Calliope putting cattle forward.
Among the highlights of this week's sale was a draft of Brangus bullocks weighing 591 kilograms offered by G Austin, Theodore, which made 364 cents a kilogram or $2154 a head.
The offering was a high point of the section, which comprised 441 steers that attracted similar prices from the previous week.
On average, steers weighing between 500kg and 600kg averaged, 359c/kg, while steers weighing from 400-500kg averaged 367c/kg.
In the lighter categories, a draft of Charbray weaner steers weighing 371kg offered by Darnelle Grazing, Ridgelands, made 418c/kg or $1554/hd, while a pen of Droughtmaster steers weighing 378kg offered by L and E Goan, Kuttabul, made 390c/kg or $1463.
The Goans also sold a pen of Brangus steers weighing 348kg for 408c/kg or $1421.
Also among the highlights in the steer section was a run of Brangus weaners from Moorvale Pastoral, Nebo, weighing 343kg that sold for 484c/kg or $1,663, as well as a pen of Brahman steers offered by B and L Hall, Morinish, that weighed 340kg and sold for 380c/kg or $1296.
Steers in the 330kg to 400kg range averaged 395c/kg, while lighter steers weighing from 280-330kg and 200-280kg averaged 471c/kg and 468c/kg respectivly.
Heifers were well represented at Wednesday's sale with 187 yarded and prices firmed from previous weeks.
An offering of Droughtmaster heifers from SR and BR Chapman, Marlborough, which weighed 301kg, returned 420c/kg or $1,267.
The pen topped the prices for heifers in the 280kg to 330kg range, with the section averaging 366c/kg.
B and L Hall also made a splash in the category with a pen of Brahman heifers weighing 324kg selling for 338c/kg or $1,095.
In the 330-400kg weight range, heifers averaged about 351c/kg topping at 408c/kg, highlighted by a run of Brangus heifers from MA and LD Polkinghorne, Kokotungo, which weighed 335kg and sold for 404c/kg or $1,354.
Heavier heifers from 400-500kg averaged 331c/kg, while lighter heifers from 200-280kg averaged 381c/kg and heifers under 200kg averaged 298c/kg.
Among the highlights of the 125 cows on offer was a line of Droughtmaster cows weighing 645kg offered by Toni Jepson, Alton Downs, that made 291c/kg or $1878, as well as a draft of Brangus cows weighing 623kg offered by MA and LD Polkinghorne, Kokotungo, which sold for 308c/kg or $1,922 and an offering of Brahman cows weighing 598kg from SJ and MJ Walsh, Marmor, that sold for 308c/kg or $1,844.
Overall, lighter cows averaged 194c/kg, while slaughter-weight cows averaged 293c/kg.
Prices for the five bulls offered at Wednesday's sale averaged 246c/kg, with the entire offering weighing more than 600kg.
A run of 34 Brangus cows with calves offered by Millar Family Trust, Rosedale, rounded out the sale and were knocked down for $2450 a unit.
Other highlights:
G and A Wendt, Gracemere, sold a pen of Brangus steers weighing 318kg for 440c/kg or $1,401.
Busby Cattle Co, Goovigen, sold EU-accredited Brangus cross steers weighing 296kg for 504c/kg or $1,492.
W A Davies, The Caves, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers weighing 262kg for 560c/kg or $1,470.
