Demand for large lines of restocker cattle was evident at the Emerald Prime and Store Sale on Thursday, where a pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers reached 476c/kg.
The 74 head Droughtmaster line, drawn from Shane and Wendy Perry of Fletchers Awl, Perry Pastoral Company, Clermont, topped the 280kg to 350kg category to return a solid result of 476.2c/kg or $1636/head, averaging 342kg.
"The Perry family have been breeding Droughtmaster cattle for a very long time and they've got a reputation for their quality cattle," Mr Weir said.
"I thought the Perry family had a very good sale for the amount of weight that was in those steers.
"These weaners came from their place at Banana, but they also have a place north of Cleremont."
Perry Pastoral Company also offered 41 Droughtmaster heifers, averaging 302.2kg, which made 430.2c/kg to see a result of $1300/head.
They were all sold to local buyer Daniels Ag, who plan to truck these heifers to their coastal property in-between Mackay and Sarina.
Mr Weir said the consistent line was very desirable to restockers on the day.
"When people are breeding good quality and they're going into a breeding operation, quality is never dear," he said.
In total, combined agents yarded 1650 head of stock, with numbers increasing by 700 on the previous week's sale.
Cattle were drawn from all the local areas.
John Prewett of Glendariwell, was present at the saleyards on the day to see his quality line of Brangus steers, weighing 320kg, make 464c/kg and return $1485/head.
Mr Prewett and his son Ben run a Brangus commercial breeding operation west of Emerald, and he said they've been enjoying a tremendous season back home.
"I don't think we've had a season like this in central Queensland for a couple of decades," Mr Prewett told the Queensland Country Life.
"I just look at my rainfall chart and think what an enjoyable time we're having."
Glendariwell also offloaded 63 Brangus heifers, with the top pen of 23 heifers, selling for a top of 418.2c/kg.
Mr Prewett said the quality of the weaners were a testament of the season they were having and that bulls they select from a local seller.
"Brangus have been doing well for our commercial operation and we got into the breed back in 1990 and we've been running black cattle ever since," he said.
"They run beautiful west of Emerald and they have such a variation in their ability to forage and do well in good and bad seasons.
"We select quite commercial bulls from Greg Barlow, east of Emerald.
"These weaners have seen their life on our property and we have cows that are due to calve and are calving because we calve all year round."
RBV Rural livestock agent Matt Beard said prices were firm to slightly cheaper compared to last week's sale.
"The good season just keeps adding kilos to every description of stock," Mr Beard said.
"I think the market for restocker cattle is as sharp in central Queensland as it is anywhere, due to the long running good seasonal conditions.
"We are seeing many producers looking for additional numbers that normally do not buy any cattle except bulls for their self replacing herds."
In the prime section, bullocks over 550kgs sold to 369c/kg to average 356c/kg, heavy steers 500-550kgs coming under slaughter and feeder competition reached 333c/kg to average 325c/kg.
Heavy heifers over 400kgs made to 333c/kg to average 315c/kg, heavy cows over 520kgs topped at 313c/kg to average 297c/kg, cows 450-520kgs made as much as 300c/kg to average 278c/kg, while bulls over 600kgs sold to 280c/kg.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kgs sold to 432c/kg to average 352c/kg, 350-400kg steers topped at 476c/kg to average 410c/kg, 280-350kg steers made as much as 476c/kg to average 423c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kgs sold to 522c/kg to average 444c/kg, while light steers under 200kgs were too few to quote.
Trade feeder heifers 350-400kgs sold to 346c/kg to average 330c/kg, 280-350kg heifers topped at 430c/kg to average 355c/kg, weaner heifers 200-280kgs made as much as 464c/kg to average 393c/kg, while light heifers under 200kgs were too few to quote. No cows and calves were offered this week.
Paul and Judy Wroe, Yandoon, Capella had their Braford cross bullocks make 396c/kg for 656kgs and return $2695/head.
Alan and Clare Kirby, Wonga, Springsure saw their 690kg Santa cows make 313c/kg and $2163/head.
Jenny Woolcock of Oakey Creek, Springsure offered 472kg Droughtmaster cross heifers to 333c/kg and $1574/head.
