Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Stanthorpe Show a success that launches 2023

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miss Showgirl 1993 Julie Williamson (second right) caught up with Sarah Rose QCL Showgirl 2022, Amy Kuhne QCL Showgirl Runner-Up 2022 and Anna Ferguson QCL Showgirls Choice 2022 at the first Queensland ag show for 2023. Picture: Supplied Lawrence Sehmish-Lahey

It was hot but there were plenty of smiles as the first Queensland agricultural show launched last Friday at Stanthorpe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.