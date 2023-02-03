Living in the bush can sometimes feel isolating, but Muckadilla local Shannon Crocker is bringing people together through social media, podcasting and a passion for all things gardening and sustainability.
Running a mixed farming operation with her husband Phil and their three sons on their property 50 kilometres west of Roma, Ms Crocker is a friendly and familiar face around the district, but is better known to her followers by her handle, "a country mum."
Whether it's TikTok videos and Instagram reels showing the funny side of farm life, or handy gardening tips and tricks through her "Grow your patch" podcast, Ms Crocker has built an online community for likeminded people through a shared love of flowers, food and livestock.
"I started the podcast last year because I really enjoy growing my own food, and all of the podcasts I found that talked about that were all American," Ms Crocker said.
"I just said to Phil, I'm thinking about starting a podcast, and he said what? Really?
"Anyway, I did it and I am really, really enjoying it. I really enjoy talking, and getting guest speakers on has been really interesting.
"There's lots of different people doing different things, and I think that's been the best thing about it."
Some of Ms Crocker's podcast guests have so far included a commercial beekeeper, worm farmer, rose enthusiast, and veggie-growing mental health advocate.
"I'm just trying to get a variety of different people on the podcast, which is good because there seems to be a few people out there who are interested," she said.
"This year, I really want to build it up, get it out there a bit more and and cover a few more different topics too.
"I've covered a few different things already, like having house cows and chooks, and I haven't done a podcast on pigs yet, but we've got those here as well."
While everyone's gardens seem to be struggling a little with the summer heat, something that is growing is Ms Crocker's online following, with over seven thousand people so far tagging along for the ride.
"It's been a lovely response, actually," she said.
"I have a lot of people that listen in and share it, and when they see me they're asking questions and stuff, which is lovely.
Ms Crocker said it didn't matter whether you had any experience, or how much land you had to work with, gardening was something that everyone could enjoy.
"I share tips on what you should be planting and when, and just give advice on growing different things," she said.
"It just gives people an idea because sometimes they're starting from no knowledge at all and they're looking for something that's going to give them a step by step.
"I guess my idea was to sort of inspire people to be able to grow food in whatever patch they've got, whether it be this much or a couple pots, it's just nice to be able to grow something."
