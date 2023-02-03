Queensland Country Life
News

Grow your patch podcast brings together gardening gurus and groupies

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 4 2023 - 9:00am
Shannon Crocker, or " a country mum" as her followers know her, is bringing gardening enthusiasts together through her podcast "grow your patch." Pictures supplied by Shannon Crocker

Living in the bush can sometimes feel isolating, but Muckadilla local Shannon Crocker is bringing people together through social media, podcasting and a passion for all things gardening and sustainability.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

