Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets

St George Pinnacle Boer Goat Sale attracts buyers from six states

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Manns, John Settree and Beth Stuhmcke, Nutrien, vendor Thomas Youlden Valley Boers, and buyer Michael Stanford, Hendon Park Boers, with the $3000 buck. Pictures: Clare Adcock

It was a buyers market at the second annual Pinnacle Boer Goat Sale at St George on Wednesday, with studs from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria sending a range of red, black and standard Boer goats to new homes across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.