Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Goat producers on edge as prices more than halve

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 26 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goat industry on alert after prices "crash"

The dramatic drop in prices for goats, from a high of around $10 a kilogram carcase weight to a little over $4, is causing concern among Queensland producers who invested heavily in the industry in recent years, but one agent believes the market will return to more sustainable levels in the medium term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.