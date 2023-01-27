Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Kurrajong Park rams sell to $1900

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
January 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ferguson family and their $1900 Kurrajong ram held by stud principal Rodney Kent.

A solid crowd of about 40 people attended the 32nd annual Kurrajong Park on property sale near Delungra, NSW, on Tuesday with rams heading across the boarder and in to Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.