Several large lines of quality local cattle kept things competitive at this week's Roma store sale, with a large panel of feeder buyers and restockers prepared to outlay decent money, hoping that there might be some rain on the radar in the coming weeks.
Steer prices generally eased from last week's sale, while heifers, particularly those sold to restockers, saw a resurgence.
Lightweight steers sold to restockers topped at 596.2c/kg and averaging 526c/kg, down 14c/kg on average. Steers in the 280 to 400kg sold to restockers made up to 564c/kg and averaged between 466 and 473c/kg, while heavy feeder steers reached 446c/kg and averaged 390c/kg, back 13c/kg from last week.
Lightweight restocker heifers were up by 3c on last week, reaching 430c/kg and averaging 406c/kg, while heifers over 280kg jumped by 28c to an average of 416c/kg and a top of 450c/kg. Heavier heifers sold to feed made to 408c/kg and averaged 374c/kg.
The Chandler family of Glentulloch Grazing, Injune, sold 220 steers and 171 heifers on Tuesday, in one of their two annual offloads.
The Simmental cross, Angus cross, and Droughtmaster cross heifers averaged 411.82c/kg, weighing 314.85kg and returning $1296/hd, on average, while the steers averaged 502.49c/kg, weighing 335.89 and returning $1687.81/hd, on average.
Nutrien agent Brodie Hurley said there was always plenty of interest in the Chandler's cattle when they sold through the Roma yards, turning off a sizeable line early in the year and again in September.
"They sold very well, they're great cattle," he said.
"Injune looks alright at the moment, they had 60 mil last week, and it was storming there this morning, but if we can fluke another couple of inches it would be really good because the heat has knocked everything about a bit."
Mr Hurley said the wet weather in northern areas had given buyers the confidence to chase restocker cattle, contributing to the steady rise in prices over the last few weeks.
"Generally, the market was probably 40c dearer than when we first started this year," he said.
"I think with a few storms about have put people back on the job, but like anything, the good cattle sell well and the lesser quality cattle take a cut.
"Everyone's getting back into the swing of it and they're killing a few more cattle now, so it's all looking good, and if we can get two or three inches of rain now, it'll change a few things."
"We saw some of the Winton fellas here today, which is a bit different. They're starting to look at buying a few cattle and a few heifers and steers went back there today.
"A producer here today also bought a few cattle that will go up to Hughenden, so that rain up there should mean we'll see a few more of them come down here now.
"You'll see a bit more of the Brahman cross cattle and the live export job start to come into it now as well. "
Watkins and Company sold 222 Angus cross steers, the final cattle to be sold from Bindango, before the Hodgson property goes under the hammer in two months time, which returned $1727.2/hd, on average.
The Jukes family, Armadilla, Morven, also sold a standout line of 110 Santa Gertrudis cross bullocks, averaging 354.26c/kg, weighing 571.36kg and returning $2024.12/hd, on average.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.