Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1620 head.
Cattle were drawn from Duaringa, Yeppoon, Taroom, Miriam Vale, Lowmead, Rosedale, Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Booubyjan, Murgon, Goomeri, Kilkivan, Tiaro, Hervey Bay, Toogoom, Bauple and all local areas.
Six tooth Brangus bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 343c/$2256. Six and eight tooth Charolais cross bullocks from Boompa sold for 333c/$2230. Two to eight tooth Brahman bullocks from Lowmead sold for 336c/$1826.
Six tooth Charbray heifers from Monduran sold for 333c/$2015. Four and six tooth Red Brahman heifers from Gin Gin sold for 331c/$1689.
Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 315c/$1770. Limousin cross cows from Bundaberg sold for 309c/$2056. Charolais cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 306c/$2112. Grey Brahman cows from Childers sold for 308c/$1910. Brahman cross cows from Monto sold for 307c/$1651. Angus cross cows from Taroom sold for 306c/$1825. Bazadais cows from Toogoom sold for 307c/$2027.
First calf Droughtmaster cows and calves from Biggenden for $1940. First calf Red Brahman cows and calves from Yeppoon sold for $1940. Brangus cows and calves from Lowmead sold for $1875.
Milk to Four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Miriam Vale sold for 388c/$1636. Milk tooth Bazadais steers from Toogoom sold for 376c/$1344. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Duaringa sold for 482c/$1667 and 518c/$1393. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Mundubbera sold for 490c/$1666. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mount Perry sold for 458c/$1497.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 556c/$1376. Charolais cross weaner steers from Childers sold for 458c/$1514. Charbray weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 492c/$1439. Charolais cross weaner steers from Teebar sold for 542c/$1497. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Brooweena sold for 520c/$1056.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Biggenden sold for 370c/$1521. Milk to four tooth Charolais heifers from Bauple sold for 330c/$1675. Milk tooth Brangus heifers from Mundubbera sold for 348c/$1114.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 450c/$1071. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 410c/$1010. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Rosedale sold for 432c/$1426. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 432c/$1218. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Mount Perry sold for 420c/$1197.
The next sale is the all breeds steer sale on Thursday, February 9.
