Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray weaner steers sell to 556c/$1376 at Biggenden

Updated January 31 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Paul Hastings with pens of Charbray weaner steers on account of Myola Grazing, Miriam Vale that sold for 556.2c/kg or $1376. Picture supplied

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1620 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.