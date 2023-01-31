Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 315c/$1770. Limousin cross cows from Bundaberg sold for 309c/$2056. Charolais cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 306c/$2112. Grey Brahman cows from Childers sold for 308c/$1910. Brahman cross cows from Monto sold for 307c/$1651. Angus cross cows from Taroom sold for 306c/$1825. Bazadais cows from Toogoom sold for 307c/$2027.