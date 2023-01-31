Quality weaners in demand from restockers at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 396 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
Export cattle and quality grass fed trade cattle saw excellent competition with values improving on the previous two sales.
Heavy feeder cattle are selling to a restricted market. Quality weaners and light feeders are in demand from local and western restockers.
Weaner steers from Sean Gain sold for 461.2c/kg to return $982. Corey Blair and Louise Dossetor consigned weaner heifers that made 367.2c or $881. Backgrounder steers from Brendan and Raelene Zabel sold to 459.2c to realise $1457.
Greg Gimpel sold trade feeder steers for 469.2c to come back at $1642. The Birch Family Trust also sold trade feeder steers that made 419.2c or $1509. Feeder steers from Ed and Robyn Dobbs made 415.2c to return $1608.
Jacques and Linda Moisson sold pasture heifers for 391.2c to return $1721. Pens of pasture heifers from Yawarra Pty Ltd made 370.2c to come back at $1543. James and Rachel Hardgrave consigned heavy cows that made 306.2c or $2281.
Medium weight cows from Jayne Robinson sold for 301.2c or $1521. Pens of cows from Harvey and Clarke sold to 304.2c or $1730. David Bryan sold a bull for 258.2c or $2336.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.