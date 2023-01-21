Well, what a way to start 2023, with feed in paddocks and positivity around every corner.
In stark contrast to the year that was 2022 and hopefully more of the same this year, I was recently interviewed about the 2017-2020 drought for a segment on agricultural weather extremes in Bush Journal.
Rather than put too much emphasis on the mental, emotional and physical strain that time had on lives across Australia's eastern seaboard, I preferred to focus on lessons learned.
The drought came at a crucial time for the future of our beef business.
I like to think we are better managers for the experience, now making decisions for proactive outcomes.
In short, we punished our country through the drought, holding onto replaceable cattle far longer than was necessary, and I know we were not unique in doing so.
But, it's only a mistake if you make it twice.
The climate forecast for the coming season is, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, balancing on a precipice.
They're sure the La Nina is weakening, but they're not game to say whether we'll enter a neutral weather pattern or plunge headfirst back into El Nino.
Regardless, there's no denying we're a nation of extremes, so why rest on our laurels and wait for another dry spell to slap us in the face?
Over the Christmas break we made an 1800km round trip to Echuca, Victoria, and back.
It was delightful to see management systems in place with pasture and soil health and longevity at front of mind - systems like rotational grazing, flexible stocking rates, pasture spelling and so on.
Farmers and graziers in New South Wales and Victoria could be wringing their hands, floored at flood-induced losses and cursing the weather, as we all do.
I'm sure they took their time to process the costs of La Nina, but what I saw now was progression, movement and action.
Apt timing for a saying I always come back to - you can't steer a parked car.
So, maybe there is another drought coming, or maybe we'll meet somewhere in the middle.
Whatever the case may be, I'm proud of our industry for putting words into action around sustainability.
I believe it is the only way to remain relevant as primary producers and safeguard agriculture for farmers of the future.
- Lucy Moore, writer/grazier
