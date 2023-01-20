Some may see a cattle brand as a practical tool, a form of identification and preventative of stock theft, but for many families, a brand is a part of their property's legacy, a piece of history which tells a story of hard work and dedication to the industry.
According to Biosecurity Queensland, there are currently 68,688 three-piece brands and 13,846 symbol brands registered, as of February 2022.
A Biosecurity Queensland spokesperson said that the earliest brand on record, which is currently active, is a Series A brand registered on the 6th of January 1882, and it was last returned in 2019.
Branding has been a hot topic on the tongues of producers since the state government initiated a review into Queensland's mandatory branding laws in November last year.
Producers were given the chance to have their say through submissions, 350 of which were received by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and will provide a basis for their decision on whether or not branding will remain compulsory.
Many livestock owners have spoken out against the review and the proposed price hike on brand registration, saying they will continue to brand their cattle regardless of the outcome, including Calliope grazier Stephen McBride.
"The way I see it, it's just another sneaky money grab and a sly attack on our dwindling history and heritage," Mr McBride said.
"I would believe that most rural families and enterprises value their particular brand with a great deal of pride because their registered brand is their personal stamp on a quality product.
"They would not be eager to let this system go out the door as well as hand over more money for the privilege of the southern decision makers.
"I think the government would already know that we're not going to stop branding, even if they put a higher fee on it."
Mr McBride's script brand, U8U, turned 122 years-old earlier this month and he has recently been exploring the history of the brand beyond its 44 years in his ownership.
"I have recently tracked down the history of my cattle brand as best I can and it's been an amazing story so far," Mr McBride said.
"My brand would never have adorned the bums of a train load of fat channel country bullocks bound for Cannon Hill or Dinmore back in the day, but it still means a lot to my personal heritage and history."
The brand was first registered to Donald Haupt at Redbank Station, Hawkwood, in the North Burnett, in 1901.
Mr Haupt held the brand for 40 years and last used it for the few cattle which he kept on his fruit farm at Palmwoods on the sunshine coast, before it was sold, along with the farm, to Arthur Frank Muller in 1941.
The brand was used by the Muller family on properties at Kilkivan and Wowan during the 31 years in his possession, and was then registered to Charles and Edward Olson who owned the neighbouring farm.
Mr McBride purchased the cattle brand in 1978 when the Olson family held an on-property clearing sale.
"The first brand put up was 4VV and it made 40 dollars, but I only had 20 big ones to spend that day," Mr McBride said.
"I purchased U8U for 18 dollars and got it transferred to me on the 18th of February 1979, and I have continually used it every year since."
After some thorough investigating of the brands register and assistance from others on various Facebook pages, Mr McBride managed to track down one of the previous owners of the brand, Arnold Muller.
Mr McBride said the brand brought back many memories for the sharp-minded 95-year-old, such as the time when army troops from Western Australia were camped near their Maroochydore farm while training to fight in New Guinea.
"Arnold was full of beans and a great storyteller, recalling many old yarns," Mr McBride said.
"He was very taken aback to hold the brand again, that he had first seen as a 14-year-old boy at the height of World War 2.
"He can actually remember the day they took over the fruit farm at Maroochydore from the original owner of the brand in 1941, and the only cow that came with the place was a jersey house cow with the brand on it."
Consultation for the review has now closed and the state government is set to make a decision in the coming months, with the Department of Agriculture confirming that any changes to the branding laws will be implemented in 2024.
