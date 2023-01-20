Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Brands are a piece of history worth saving, CQ grazier says

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
January 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The second and fourth owners of the U8U brand, Arnold Muller and Stephen McBride. Pictures supplied by Stephen McBride

Some may see a cattle brand as a practical tool, a form of identification and preventative of stock theft, but for many families, a brand is a part of their property's legacy, a piece of history which tells a story of hard work and dedication to the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.