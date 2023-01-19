It was a tough growing season for most central Queensland dryland growers in 2022, but Clermont-district grower Brendon Swaffer believes there is potential in this season's cotton crop.
The early wet couldn't have come at better time for Bungarra dryland farmers Brendon and Jody Swaffer, 30km north of Clermont, who have received 160mm since January 1.
"This start to the season is what we wish for every year and it's better than expected," Mr Swaffer said.
"We were supposed to be in the middle of a three year La Nina cycle this time last year, but it was one of our driest summers on record."
This season, the Swaffers have planted 810ha of Bollgard III (Sicot 606B3F variety) at their property back in mid December 2022, planting 11 seeds a metre in a double skip row configuration.
"We planted our first lot of cotton on December 23, we were fairly late and then we had an inch of rain on Christmas eve and than had break for a couple of days and then planted the rest of the crop after Christmas.
"The crop was established well before this last lot of rain and the cotton wasn't impacted by flooding at all."
The Swaffers' planted back to back cotton, planting into five eighth of the country which was cotton stubble.
"We really couldn't plant anymore hectares because we just didn't have enough time," Mr Swaffer said.
"We were too busy harvesting chickpeas in October to go any earlier, but then come December, it wasn't wet enough until the middle of December to be able to plant."
The Swaffers are hoping for a better season than last year, after they had 1600ha of cotton planted and it didn't rain for four months until picking, when they received 14 inches of rain.
Mr Swaffer said the rain during pick downgraded the quality of the cotton and reduced the yield - which they only averaged half a bale a hectare.
"It was pretty disappointing, but even though I thought terribly of it, they were still paying pretty good money for it," he said.
"We're pretty happy with how it's holding up at this stage and we couldn't ask for much better."
Mr Swaffer says the price for cotton was another aspect that held them back from planting more this season.
"This time last year, the prices were averaging $750/bale plus, but this year, the price is a bit more subdued, currently below $600/bale," he said.
"Planting Sorghum is alternative, the prices are more elevated than normal, but it's still not spectacular because our input costs have gone up so much.
"It's $350 a tonne for Sorghum, where as the normal price would be around $275, but that extra $75 is just disappearing in growing costs, like fertiliser and diesel."
Due to early rain, Mr Swaffer said the crop is about four or five days behind where they'd like it to be.
"We're now hoping for more regular rainfall and some nice hot days, and for it to dry up during winter time so we can pick it," he said.
According to Cotton Seed Distributors, cotton is planted throughout central Queensland for the 2022-23 season, including as far north as Belyando Crossing, Clermont, Emerald valley, Dawson/Callide valleys, Rockhampton and south into Monto.
The total planted cotton area for CQ is 35,200 ha, including 29,800 ha irrigated and 5400 ha dryland (rain grown cotton).
In total, 20,701ha of irrigated cotton has been planted in Emerald (1463ha dryland) and 4636ha in the Belyando region (2967ha dryland).
A total of 9930ha has been planted in the Dawson/Callide Valley (1000ha dryland).
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
